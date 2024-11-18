91,505 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 211,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 82.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

