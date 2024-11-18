A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $78,766,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after buying an additional 400,304 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $22,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $24,060,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 162,699 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.