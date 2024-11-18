AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields Sells 35,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,488,868.85. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,487. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. AAON’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AAON by 63.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

