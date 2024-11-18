Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $50.53 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,227.36 or 0.99739096 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,989.89 or 0.99476583 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars.
