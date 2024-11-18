abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). Approximately 247,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 684,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.20 ($0.52).
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,150.00 and a beta of 0.31.
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 1.95 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.
About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth
Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
