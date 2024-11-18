Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,570,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

