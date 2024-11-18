Accredited Investors Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.43 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

