Adero Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,626,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 588,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after acquiring an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.