Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $503.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.