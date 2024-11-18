AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,434.15. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.4 %

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.65 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $792.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.