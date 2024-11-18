AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ACM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,482. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

