AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

AECOM Trading Up 2.1 %

AECOM Increases Dividend

NYSE:ACM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,482. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

