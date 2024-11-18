AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.44. 923,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,726. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 30.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 575.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AGCO by 146.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AGCO by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

