AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AirTrip Stock Performance

Shares of EOVBF stock opened at C$12.22 on Monday. AirTrip has a 12-month low of C$12.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.22.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a website that allows to compare and book domestic and international travel content; and offers domestic and international airline tickets, and hotel products to other media outlets as travel content. It also offers inbound travel agency services and Wi-Fi rental router rental services for tourists visiting Japan; and e-mail magazine distribution, live distribution, and the web media services.

