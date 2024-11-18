AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AirTrip Stock Performance
Shares of EOVBF stock opened at C$12.22 on Monday. AirTrip has a 12-month low of C$12.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.22.
About AirTrip
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirTrip
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Palantir Stock Surges After Announcing Move to the NASDAQ
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Buffett Dumped Apple and Bet Big on Domino’s Stock Instead
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tesla Stock Dips on EV Tax Break Cut— Perfect Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.