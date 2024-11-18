Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $13.19 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642,238. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.