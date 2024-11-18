Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.95 and last traded at $88.02. 4,484,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,636,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 186,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $2,749,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 132.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 366,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $620,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

