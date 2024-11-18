Aljian Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $17,064,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.75 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 48.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $90,533,647.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,041,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,888,881,917.97. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,848,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,103,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

