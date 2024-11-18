Aljian Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.