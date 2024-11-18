Aljian Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

