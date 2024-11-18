Aljian Capital Management LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $216.79 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

