Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder States Regional Joint Western Sells 20,000 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,243,423 shares in the company, valued at $255,692,831.90. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $2,249,324.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $6,517,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $2,067,161.24.

On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. 170,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

