AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $85.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.54. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $209.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 10.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

