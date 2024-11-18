American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMS opened at $3.05 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

