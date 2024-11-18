Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $565.15. 533,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $343.98 and a 1-year high of $569.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.