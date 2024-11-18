AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,555 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.99% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $40,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 152,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $86.04 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

