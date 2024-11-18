Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,115,000 after buying an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,130,610,000 after buying an additional 2,486,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amgen by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,539,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,117,000 after buying an additional 1,306,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $283.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen has a 1-year low of $260.52 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

