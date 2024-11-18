Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.8 %

Amphenol stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

