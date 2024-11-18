ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
View Our Latest Report on AMSSY
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ams-OSRAM
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.