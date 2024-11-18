ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $615.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

