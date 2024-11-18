Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Disc Medicine (IRON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ: IRON) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2024 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

11/5/2024 – Disc Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Disc Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Disc Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

11/4/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

10/28/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Disc Medicine is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Disc Medicine is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Disc Medicine had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 3.5 %

IRON stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 337,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.60. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,538 shares of company stock worth $437,875. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

