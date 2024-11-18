Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 391,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,812,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

The firm has a market cap of $576.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at $506,691.50. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $135,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 641,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,561,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 262,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Annexon by 116.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

