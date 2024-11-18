ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,304,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 3,528,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,262.0 days.

ANZ Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZGF opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. ANZ Group has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

