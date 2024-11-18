ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,304,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 3,528,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,262.0 days.
ANZ Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANZGF opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. ANZ Group has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $20.30.
About ANZ Group
