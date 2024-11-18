Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of AON worth $200,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON opened at $379.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $389.21.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

