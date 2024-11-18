Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 38858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 243.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -3.71.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

