Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

