ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,324,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,657 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $172,158.84. This trade represents a 38.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

