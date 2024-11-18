ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASP Isotopes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
ASPI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASP Isotopes
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.