ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

