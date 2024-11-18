Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $6,661,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Stock Down 2.6 %

ASTH stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASTH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTH

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.