Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 33.5 %

ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,206.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

