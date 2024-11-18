Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after acquiring an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 438,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $593.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $607.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

