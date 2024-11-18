Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Performance
Shares of SYY opened at $74.95 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.
Insider Activity
In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
