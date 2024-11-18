Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.95 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

