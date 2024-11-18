Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $81.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $1,864,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,835. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,934. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

