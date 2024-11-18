Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,117 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 46.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

