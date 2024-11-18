Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VIG opened at $198.69 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average of $189.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.