Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VCSH opened at $78.16 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2741 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

