Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUUDW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Auddia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

