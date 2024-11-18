Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,700 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Autodesk worth $176,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Autodesk by 101.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,913 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.20.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $299.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $315.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

