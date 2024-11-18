Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.19.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $302.05. 920,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,516. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $315.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

