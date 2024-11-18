Aviso Wealth Management Has $1.71 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aviso Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Aviso Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $496.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.83. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

