Aviso Wealth Management Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviso Wealth Management lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,975.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,360.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3,991.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,069.44.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

