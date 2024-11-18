Aviso Wealth Management Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Uber Technologies makes up 1.2% of Aviso Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

