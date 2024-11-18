Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $599.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $220.78 and a 12-month high of $624.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

