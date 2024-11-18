B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 22,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 12,785,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,636,120. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 187.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

